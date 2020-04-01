“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Will Stew & Michel’le’s Love Pass The Lie Detector Test? [VIDEO]

Happy Humpday! We’re just one day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” and this one should be spicy! On this week’s episode, the couples have to face the lie detector test. Stew and Michel’le have some serious concerns to address. Check out an exclusive sneak peek clip below:

Their relationship status is definitely looking super shaky right about now. Do you think they’ll make it to the end of Marriage Boot Camp?!

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect from tomorrow’s episode:

The boot campers face their biggest test of all—the lie detector! An explosive fight erupts when Joseline exposes a secret & Balistic breaks down. Dr. Ish & Judge Toler reveal shocking deception, and the couples’ hall pass leads to major temptation.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “LOVE THE WAY YOU LIE ” – Airs Thursday, April 2nd at 9/8C on WeTV