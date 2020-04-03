Your Friendly Reminder That Melaniny Delicious SuperBae Nafessa Williams Is Badder Than Bad

We’re absolutely obsessed–OBSESSED)–with melaniny delicious superbae Nafessa Williams who, based on very. VERY reliable Instagram stalking research collected during this unprecedented pandemic, might be the baddest up-and-coming TV actress-turned-movie starlet in all of Black Hollywood.

Blessed with stunning looks, enviable TALENT and an alluring appeal, the West Philly-bred beauty makes “Black Lightning” pop when she’s not stealing scenes in hit movies like “Black & Blue” while living in the hearts, minds and dreams of smitten fans rooting for her inevitable rise to stardom.

Hit the flip for a very necessary and potentially life-changing celebration of “Black Lightning” game-changer/red carpet killer/photoshoot slayer Nafessa Williams.