‘Black And White’ Exclusive: Nafessa Williams Reveals How Her Hairstyle Helped Her Get Into Character [VIDEO]

‘Black And Blue’ “Bad Guys” Speak

Last week our Senior Content Director Janeé Bolden had an opportunity to sit down with the cast of ‘Black And Blue,’ the action packed thriller starring Naomie Harris as a rookie cop who captures her fellow officers committing a crime on her body cam. The “villains” in this movie are really incredible — we especially loved Nafessa Williams in the role of Missy. Check out our interview with Williams, Mike Colter and Frank Grillo — who plays the movie’s “bad cop” beautifully — below:

Isn’t it funny how much little touches like straight backs can bring to a role? Have you seen ‘Black and Blue’ yet? What did you think?