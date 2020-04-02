“Stop Trying To Start Fake Beef”: Megan Thee Stallion Denies Liking Shady Cardi B Comments

Megan Thee Stallion has always been very vocal about the fact that she’s not here for dissing any of the female talent around her, showing love to anyone and everyone she can along the way. Now, the rapper is making sure her fans know that she would never do anything sneaky to insinuate she doesn’t like her competition.

On Wednesday, Meg ended up addressing accusations that she was liking comments on her YouTube page that poke fun at Cardi B. When fans sent her screenshots of the shady comments along with a like from Megan’s official account, the rapper pointed the finger at her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, saying they’re the ones who have access to her channel in order to upload all of her content.

“I did not like no damn stupid a** comment like this,” Thee Stallion replied to a fan. “I don’t even upload my own s**t to my YouTube my label does. I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef.”

I did not like no damn stupid ass comment like this. I don’t even upload my own shit to my YouTube my label does. I DO NOT HAVE A PROBLEM WITH ANYBODY. I don’t like drama I do not bring other females down stop trying to start fake beef. https://t.co/5dNhisDddW — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) April 1, 2020

While the tweet Megan actually ended up replying to got deleted, plenty of other fans sent screenshots Meg’s way that show the liked comments in question. One comment liked by Meg’s official Youtube page includes, “So I’m guessing y’all females leaving Cardi B in 2019???”

It’s officially confirmed. Megan Thee Stallion does NOT fuck with Cardi B ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/A4Ah2KxATB — A. (@chanelflms) April 1, 2020

Luckily, Megan Thee Stallion was quick to shut down these rumors and let everyone know she has a problem with NOBODY. But this all leads to the question: Was Meg’s label liking these comments on purpose in an effort to start some drama?