For The Children: Father Of Four Ne-Yo Does A Song And Dance About Directionality On Apple TV’s “Helpsters” [VIDEO]

G is for Gwap. Ne-Yo is getting that good rated G gwap as a guest star on the Apple TV + preschool series “Helpsters”… We’re actually super excited to share a clip from the live-action preschool series “Helpsters,” which returns to Apple TV+ on Friday, April 3 with seven all-new episodes. As you’ve probably guessed by now, the clip showcases a new, original song and dance routine performed by Grammy Award-winning artist Ne-Yo alongside the Helpsters. Check it out below:

We don’t know about y’all but that should definitely clear things up some for the kiddies. Also Ne-Yo has four fairly young children (two who are pre-school age or younger) who will probably appreciate their pops’ performance with puppets.

We’ve gotta imagine that “Helpsters” will be a tremendous help for all these kids who are home for the rest of the school year. It seems like a good way for kids to get immersive, educational AND entertaining content at home.

