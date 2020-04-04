Jesseca Dupart Becomes A Grandmother
KaleidoBaby Preciousness: Da Brat’s Fiance Jesseca Dupart Welcomes Her First Grandchild
Congratulations are in order for the family of Da Brat and her future wife, Jesseca Dupart. Jesseca just welcomed her first granddaughter!
The vibrant meemaw excitedly shared updates from the delivery room when her 22-year-old daughter, Deja Dupart, went into labor earlier this week. Jesseca shared her operating room get up with followers, assuring everyone she’s protecting herself and family as Deja headed into surgery to have a c-section delivery.
Headed to the OR for a c-section y’all pray for my daughter and her baby for a safe delivery
Kenzie Ann Dupart was born March 28, 2020 and she’s gorgeous! Her mommy is said to be doing fine, according to Grandma Jesseca.
Congratulations to the Dupart family on their precious delivery!
