Desperate Times: The NBA & ESPN Are Reportedly Working On A Televised H-O-R-S-E Competition With High-Profile Players

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the United States, basketball fans just want some sort of good news that will help make this whole situation go by just a little bit faster. Now, reports are suggesting that NBA players will make their return to the court in a way that’s different than anyone could have imagined.

After having kicked off its player-only NBA 2K tournament on Friday, the league is reportedly looking to throw fans a bone with a televised H-O-R-S-E competition featuring “high-profile players.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared the news on Saturday, reports that the game would be a collaborative effort between the NBA and ESPN.

Though the exact details of the event have not been released, participants are expected to play remotely, presumably from their home gyms, while going shot-for-shot against their competitors.

The NBA and ESPN are working on televising a H-O-R-S-E competition involving several high-profile players, sources say. Players would shoot in isolation – presumably in home gyms – and match shots against competitors. Details are still being finalized. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 4, 2020

While the news of “high-profile” players competing didn’t come with any names attached, the recent news that Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t have a basketball hoop at his house would seemingly make it pretty hard for him to compete. Names that have been in the mix for the game of H-O-R-S-E include Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell, and Zion Williamson, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, though none have been confirmed.

Will you be watching?!