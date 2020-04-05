Zoom Welcome Q&A For NY Rangers Hockey Player Hijacked By Slur Spewing Soup Cookie

This is pretty sad. On Friday, April 3, a Zoom call to introduce new NY Rangers prospect K’Andre Miller to fans went left after a racist hijacked the comments section, bombarding the call with the racial slur “n****r” repeatedly, hundreds of times before being disabled.

Get ready for the future. See you at 3 PM! pic.twitter.com/oPtayAeATZ — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 3, 2020

The Rangers tried to have prospect K'Andre Miller host a group chat with Rangers fans.

Some jackass spammed the chat with the N-word (all caps, multiple lines, over & over, filling the chat window.) And so they had to shut it down. Miller kinda brushed it off but… Not okay. — Zachary Tolson (@zacwtolson) April 4, 2020

1/I was in the zoom call with Kandre Miller today. I haven’t seen the full story out there yet so I figured I’d share. Started off fine, then one person figured out how to use the chat, asked what video games do you like to play? About 15 seconds later, two people, one named pic.twitter.com/jQ2D7viDJg — patience (@rollNYR) April 4, 2020

A number of fans were incensed about the amount of time it took the Rangers to release a statement.

Address. The. Chat.@kandre_miller deserves infinitely better than what happened today. The fact that #NYR haven’t yet spoken on the matter continues to make the issue even worse. 2.5 hours is plenty of time to get a statement out. The organization’s silence speaks for itself. https://t.co/9T6oh8qIiI — Benjamin Kassel (@benjaminhk01) April 3, 2020

you let one of your drafted players get called a nigger over 100 times and haven't said anything. y'all don't care about no damn future. — danielle evil incorporated (@airsignmenace) April 3, 2020

The Rangers eventually released a statement around 7:30pm on Friday stating:

WE HELD AN ONLINE VIDEO CHAT WITH FANS AND NEW YORK RANGERS PROSPECT, K’ANDRE MILLER, DURING WHICH A VILE INDIVIDUAL HIJACKED THE CHAT TO POST RACIAL SLURS, WHICH WE DISABLED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. WE WERE INCREDIBLY APPALLED BY THIS BEHAVIOR, WHICH HAS NO PLACE ONLINE, ON THE ICE, OR ANYWHERE, AND WE ARE INVESTIGATING THE MATTER.

Miller also received support from several of his NY Rangers teammates:

What happened today was inexcusable and cowardly. Racism has no place in the hockey community or the world. @kandre_miller we are excited to have you as a part of the @NYRangers and I look forward to having you as a teammate. — Jacob Trouba (@JacobTrouba) April 4, 2020

Well said by both Stromer and Troubs. We are really happy to have @kandre_miller as part of the ranger family. some idiot on social media wont make a difference! https://t.co/r8SdeWyZb6 — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) April 4, 2020

The NHL also released a statement condemning the incident:

“The National Hockey League is appalled that a video call arranged today by the New York Rangers to introduce their fans to one of the League’s incoming stars, K’Andre Miller, was hacked with racist, cowardly taunts. The person who committed this despicable act is in no way an NHL fan and is not welcome in the hockey community. “No one deserves to be subjected to such ugly treatment and it will not be tolerated in our League. We join with the Rangers in condemning this disgusting behavior.”

We support @kandre_miller and are proud to have you as part of the NHL family. There is no place for the racist remarks you had to endure today, and we look forward to hosting you and the Rangers in the future. — LA Kings (@LAKings) April 4, 2020

Other professional players and teams also added their support for Miller.

Truly disgusts me…

K’andre is one of the most genuine guys I’ve met and does not deserve this one bit. No one does. He is a brother to me and represents the African American community in hockey greatly. All love❤️ @kandre_miller https://t.co/atqq42HGxv — isaiah saville (@ijsaville31) April 4, 2020

According to ESPN reports, the Zoom call was limited to 500 people and around 150 were streaming when the incident occurred.

A source told ESPN that the incident was forwarded to the FBI.

Friday’s attack on Miller was the second time a hockey event on Zoom was targeted by hate speech. The “Hockey Analytics Night in Canada” conference on March 28 was forced to go private due to anti-gay and racial slurs and sexual harassment.

This is insane but we’re so happy that Miller got such an outpouring of support. We hope that this incident doesn’t get to him and that the NHL continues to take racism seriously.

Here are a few more tweets in support of K’Andre Miller

My sincere apologies to @kandre_miller and his family. These disgusting, cowardly, racist attacks on K’Andre Miller embarrass the entire hockey community. K’Andre, the NHL community can’t wait to officially welcome you, we are so happy to have you. — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) April 4, 2020

Dear @kandre_miller, You the man, can't be more excited for you to be a Ranger. Thank you for handling this situation with class and we're all excited to root for you for years to come. Talk soon and stay safe. — Ryan Mead (@OhRyanMead) April 3, 2020

Hey @kandre_miller! I’m so sorry to hear what happened to you. Not sure if you remember this incident when I was coaching against you but you’re a fantastic hockey player and even better person! I won’t forget it my man. Your poised to have a great career! pic.twitter.com/dPUlxQuTQo — Mike Watt (@mikewatt19) April 4, 2020