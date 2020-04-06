QuaranKINGS: Lil Jon & T-Pain Attract A Quarter Million Fans, Brands & Celebs To Living Room-Shaking Hit Battle

T Pain and Lil Jon had the NBA, Netflix, and your favorite artist going off in the comments at 270K. Quarantine going crazy pic.twitter.com/w0p4sdwS8P — Robert Rodriguez (@_roopert) April 5, 2020

Everyone’s still buzzing over the nostalgia-splashed beat battle between iconic King of Crunk Lil Jon and Tallahassee hero T-Pain that attracted over 270K fans, brands and celebs to the livest, most entertaining IG Live HIT fest that we’ve experienced thus far.

Oh yes, it was a moment that showcased two of the greatest hitmakers of our time with countless smash hits that had the whole entire internet turning up in our living rooms.

At this point, Swizz & Timbo’s wildly popular Verzuz series is the best FREE Quarantainment that will only get bigger (and better) when living legends Babyface vs. Teddy Riley battle it out this week.

T Pain Just dropped an R Kelly song just read the comment 💀😂😂💀💀💀. Lil Jon wasn’t inpressed also 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/LsrclmY8Yd — 𝐿𝐼𝒪 𝐵𝐿𝒦 𝐵𝐸𝒜𝒯𝒮 ⚪️ (@_BafanaMthembu) April 5, 2020

Peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Lil Jonathan vs. Teddy Pain on the flip.