QuaranKINGS: Lil Jon & T-Pain Attract A Quarter Million Fans, Brands & Celebs To Living Room-Shaking Hit Battle
Everyone’s still buzzing over the nostalgia-splashed beat battle between iconic King of Crunk Lil Jon and Tallahassee hero T-Pain that attracted over 270K fans, brands and celebs to the livest, most entertaining IG Live HIT fest that we’ve experienced thus far.
Oh yes, it was a moment that showcased two of the greatest hitmakers of our time with countless smash hits that had the whole entire internet turning up in our living rooms.
At this point, Swizz & Timbo’s wildly popular Verzuz series is the best FREE Quarantainment that will only get bigger (and better) when living legends Babyface vs. Teddy Riley battle it out this week.
Peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Lil Jonathan vs. Teddy Pain on the flip.
“The entire black community listening to this Tpain and Lil Jon battle” – you better belive it
“Netflix wildin” – offically the funniest (and drunkest) streaming site account on the ‘net
“Me watching this T- Pain vs. Lil Jon Live” – everybody was turning all the way up in the living room
“Speaking of Netflix… they were going on with T-pain and Lil Jon – “I’m drunk” sent me” – Netflix was gone off the patron EARLY
“Watching T Pain drop Cant Believe It with Lil Jon countering it with Some Cut” – Lil Jon had way too many hits for Pain
“When you hear moms pulling back in the garage and you ain’t take the chicken out the freezer” – too relatable
“Netflix executive: do you want to tell us what happened during the lil Jon and t-pain battle?
Intern: Well lil jon said “shot shots shots shots everybody!!!” – we appreciated the shenanigans
“T Pain & lil Jon entertaining af” – their chemistry was amazing
“Every time T Pain calls Lil Jon Jonathan” – Teddy was so committed to it which made it even funnier
