So Sad: ‘SNL’ Star Michael Che Announces His Grandmother’s Death From The Coronavirus

Saturday Night Live star and Weekend Update co-host Michael Che is opening up about the death of his grandmother, who passed away from the coronavirus last week.

“I’m doing okay, considering. I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone,” the comedian wrote in a long Instagram post. “But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy. Basically the whole gamut of complex feelings everybody else has losing someone very close and special. I’m not unique. But it’s still scary.”

After letting fans know how he was personally affected by COVID-19, he moves on to talking about all the conspiracy theories swirling right now, like the common though that 5G networks is what cause the virus. “I actually believe this is is 5G poisoning. And not because I’ve done any research on this, or even understand what 5G really is.” He went on to add a quick note about the theory that the coronavirus developed because of a human-ingested bat, writing, “I just refuse to believe I lost my sweet, beautiful grandma because some n***a ate a bat one time.”

Though he clearly uses comedy as a coping mechanism, it’s clear that this virus and the conspiracy theories surrounding it are upsetting for Michael Che, and rightfully so.

You can read his entire post for yourself down below: