Y’all Crazy: Funniest, Wildest & Pettiest Comments From Celebrity IG Lives

I am CRINE! pic.twitter.com/6loeQJQRbU — A Strapping Young Lad (@LeBarnesJames) April 2, 2020

At this point, Instagram Live is the only thing (well, one of a FEW things) keeping us sane during these stressfully toilet paperless times where we gather around our cellular devices to watch entertaining celebrity shenanigans from the comfort of our living room quarantines.

And by shenanigans, we mean twerk contests, beat battles, sing-offs, cooking classes, book readings, DJ mix shows, spicy back-and-forths, makeup tutorials, gender wars, listening parties, group gaming, therapy sessions, random convos about literally everything and interviews that fuel endless hilarity in the chill-free comment section.

The Dream vs Sean Garrett on ig. But the REAL winner is @cthagod in the comments. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/doDZSRb69k — 𝐉𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 ✞ (@beyoncepeaches) March 29, 2020

Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest comments from celebrity IG Lives on the flip.