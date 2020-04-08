Here’s What Happened When Bernie Sanders Shut Down His Presidential Campaign

bernie dropped out of the election pic.twitter.com/Ilglb4NNIE — zander (@zandirts) April 8, 2020

After months trailing behind Joe Biden in the polls, Bernie Sanders finally suspended his Presidential campaign in a not-very-shocking decision that sent his loyal legion of super stans spiraling into distress while clearing the way for an inevitable Trump vs. Biden showdown in November.

With seas of millennials and A-list celebs like Cardi and Ariana Grande supporting his every move, it’s shocking that Bernie failed to make more of an impact in the primaries that rarely went his way at a dicey time in America where we need literally ANYBODY to evict our dumb-as-a-rock President from the White House.

Me explaining to Bernie supporters why we gotta unite & vote for Biden this November pic.twitter.com/YLrYekgZhf — Khalil (@kbyrd2_) April 8, 2020

