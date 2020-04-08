Here’s What Happened When Bernie Sanders Shut Down His Presidential Campaign

Here's What Happened When Bernie Sanders Ended His Presidential Campaign
After months trailing behind Joe Biden in the polls, Bernie Sanders finally suspended his Presidential campaign in a not-very-shocking decision that sent his loyal legion of super stans spiraling into distress while clearing the way for an inevitable Trump vs. Biden showdown in November.
With seas of millennials and A-list celebs like Cardi and Ariana Grande supporting his every move, it’s shocking that Bernie failed to make more of an impact in the primaries that rarely went his way at a dicey time in America where we need literally ANYBODY to evict our dumb-as-a-rock President from the White House.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Bernie Sanders suspending his Presidential campaign on the flip.
“bernie dropped out of the election” – yea, man…
“Me explaining to Bernie supporters why we gotta unite & vote for Biden this November” – we’re Team #AnyoneButTrump so there’s that
“I’m breaking quarantine if I see one more b*tch on the timeline dragging Bernie” – Bernie stans don’t play
“Everybody in the United States watching Bernie Sanders drop out the race knowing now they have to vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump” – literally anyone > Trump
“WHY THE F**K AM I WAKING UP TO THE NEWS THAT BERNIE GAVE UP??? BERNIE GET YO OLD A$$ BACK UP PLEASEEEEE” – issa wrap
“When I found out Bernie dropped out” – better days are ahead
“me waking up to “ Bernie Sanders suspends his 2020 campaign” – there’s always 2024
“WOW I WAKE UP AT 4PM AND ITS JUST TERRIBLE BERNIE DROPPED OUT?!?!?” – we’re here for you during this trying time
“Bernie dropped out. Now if only Trump and Biden would drop out” – welp
