“THEY DIDN’T WANT ME TO WIN”: Tory Lanez Puts Instagram On Blast After Being Blocked From Going Live For A Week

Tory Lanez was setting records with the number of viewers he was pulling for his sessions on Instagram live, but now, he’s blocked from doing so for the next week.

The Quarantine Radio host took to Instagram on Tuesday to let his fans know that the platform revoked his live streaming privileges until April 14. He posted a screenshot of a message that popped up in his app, which read, “Based on previous use use of this feature, your account has been temporarily blocked from taking this action … We restrict certain content and actions to protect our community.”

In his caption, the rapper mentioned the staggering number of fans he had on his live sessions at once, writing, “350K I can’t go on right now they won’t let me. …. THEY DIDNT WANT ME TO WIN DAMN B”

Tory and his team quickly thought of a way to get around this obstacle, starting a new IG account specifically for Quarantine radio…but that ended up getting shut down, too.

Once again, Lanez hopped on Instagram to express his frustrations surrounding the topic.

Since then, the rapper has launched the hashtag #FreeTory in an attempt to speed up Quarantine Radio’s return–but he’s acknowledged that he probably won’t be back on live until April 14.

While entertaining fans during the coronavirus quarantines, Tory has been on live with celebrity guests including Drake, Justin Bieber, and Megan the Stallion, pulling hundreds of thousands of viewers. It’s not immediately clear why the platform decided to block Lanez’s live streams, but his twerking contests and other NSFW guests probably had something to do with it.