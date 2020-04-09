Icy Talk: Gucci Mane Opens Up About Past Beefs & How He Fixed Them On The ‘Big Facts’ Podcast [Video]

Gucci Mane has never been a stranger when it comes to beef. Before his glow up, Gucci might have exhibited a level a recklessness that most rappers fake, but never really stand behind. Since Gucci Mane was released from jail he’s, of course, had a huge turnaround; he’s married, in-shape, has a critically acclaimed book, and several top-charting albums. It’s safe to say that life is good for Gucci.

This week, the Southern legend joined DJ Scream and Big Bank Black‘s Big Facts Podcast to discuss his past beefs, but more importantly, how he has mended each relationship in order to move forward. When asked about his issues with Future, Gucci took the blame and explained that when he got out of jail, he thought people just dropped mixtapes like the old days. Gucci wasn’t up to speed on releasing them on Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, so when he posted the project he and Future recorded the day prior, Future took offense.

Gucci doesn’t stop there, he also addresses issues with host Big Bank, Young Nudy, Jay-Z, Rocko, and several others. The rapper also finally speaks on his conversation with Waka Flocka, in which it seems all was forgiven, but they decided to wish each other the best and go their separate ways.

You can watch the full interview below.