SMH: Nurses File Lawsuit Against Royal Caribbean For Refusing To Refund NURSECON Deposits Following Coronavirus Cancellations

While taking money from nurses is never really a good look, with everything going on right now, companies should be helping people in the medical field in any way they can. Apparently, the people over at Royal Caribbean didn’t get the memo.

According to reports from TMZ, a woman by the name of Jessica Mitchell filed a class-action lawsuit against the cruise line and NURSECON at Sea on Wednesday, accusing Royal Caribbean of conning hard-working nurses out of their deposits for an event that has already been cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Mitchell claims in the legal docs that the NURSECON founder is plotting to steal the $2,578 cruise fee from each and every one of the 1,500 nurses who were scheduled to attend before the current pandemic stopped everything in its tracks. Mitchell goes on to say throughout the documents that the money grab is particularly bad right now, because nurses deserve support as they battle COVID-19 on the front lines.

The nurses involved in the class action suit claim that both the cruise and convention have refused to grant any refunds despite being cancelled. Instead, they are pocketing the fees–which were paid upfront–and only offering credit for a future convention, which probably won’t happen for years, if ever.

All in all, Mitchell thinks the cruise and convention are using a pandemic for their own benefit, when in reality, there’s no reason not to give nurses their money back.