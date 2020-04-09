Future Set To Negotiate With Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign In Federal Defamation Case (Exclusive)

Future is set to try to work things out in his defamation case against his alleged baby mama before they go in front of a judge.

Judge Cecilia Altonaga issued a court order April 7 that establishes a timeline for Future’s federal civil suit against Eliza Reign to play out. It includes an October 2020 deadline for the former lovers to go to mediation – or negotiation by a third party – in order to come to an agreement on the case.

However, if both sides can’t come to an understanding, they’ll head to trial in February 2021, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Judge Altonaga issued the case management order after blasting Reign and Future’s counsel for their “lack of professionalism,” for failing to agree on the case’s timeline, among other issues. The judge also threatened to fine Reign and Future if either one of them tried to force the other to hand over evidence that was not related to the case, court papers state.

In February 2020, Future sued Reign for defamation, alleging that she blabbed about their sex life, his genitalia and other personal matters, which he said distressed him and damaged his reputation. The “Life Is Good” rapper wants her to pay money damages.

But Reign fired back, saying that Future’s defamation suit was his latest attempt to “intimidate, harass, and financially drain” her so that she’ll accept a poor child support settlement in her separate paternity case against him over her baby daughter, who’ll be one years old later this month.

The case continues.