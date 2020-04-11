SQUASHED: Raven-Symoné & Kiely Williams Took To Instagram Live To Address The ‘Cheetah Girls’ Beef In Front Of Fans

For some reason, decades-old beef between members of The Cheetah Girls is being brought up in 2020–and luckily, all of us have a front row seat to the drama.

Earlier this week, Raven-Symoné and Kiely Williams took to Instagram Live to address the elephant in the room that has been sitting there for more than a 10 years now. This stream happened just weeks after Williams addressed reports that she threatened to out Raven as a lesbian while the group was at their peak. Raven–who ended up coming out many years later in 2016–squashed that rumor during their IG Live, but she did make sure to note that Kiely could be “messy.”

“I’ve put myself in places with people that are all kinds of different ways, and you just have to appreciate it for what it is,” Raven said during the broadcast. “Because of you, I get to talk to you and heal a wound from that time period when we were younger that I probably wouldn’t get to do if I didn’t understand that, you know what, you like to shake shit up.”

After that, Williams addressed her recent comments about their co-star, Adrienne Houghton, who she accused of “pretending to be [her] best friend.” As Raven encouraged Kiely to reach out to Houghton in an effort to bury the hatchet, Williams didn’t seem very open to her suggestion.

“No, she didn’t come to my dad’s funeral or call me when he died. I’m sorry, I’m not trying to be messy. I’m being for real with you, no,” she responded. “I’m sorry, I love you. I swear to God, nope. Come on. You can say what you want about me and how you felt about me, but you can’t ever say that I didn’t ride for Adrienne. You can’t say that. I didn’t do anything! It’s like, you were either lying then or you’re lying now. You either were my best friend, and now you’re just not claiming me, or, you were pretending to be my best friend and now you’re telling the truth. So, that’s why I don’t think that’s gonna happen.”

In the end, when talking about why Raven decided not to appear in The Cheetah Girls sequel, she simply cited not feeling very accepted. But luckily, all of that possible resentment ended up being squashed between these two this week.

After Williams apologized, Symoné seemed receptive, responding, “Well, I appreciate that, sweetheart. And I release any pain towards you that I have, and I cancel, clear and delete it.”

Check out the conversation for yourself down below: