Big Timb Energy: DJ Premier & RZA’s Godly Verzuz Battle Was A Two-Tone Du-Rag-Scented Love Letter To Hip-Hop

Last night’s Godly Verzuz battle between legendary Wu-Tang beatmaster RZA and incomparable turntable ICON DJ Premier was a two-tone du-rag-scented love letter to golden era Hip-Hop that attracted 200K beloved rappity-rappers, culture-shifters, tastemakers, game-changers, content-creators and fans to yet another unforgettable quarantine experience.

Fueled by pure nostalgia and positive vibes, the larger-than-life Rap titans went classic for classic for TWO HOURS where they dropped everything from Biggie to Nasty Nas to CLASSIC Kanye to Christina Aguilera in EPIC head nod-worthy moments that won the whole entire internet.

Yooooo DJ Premier & RZA SNAPPED while doing Verzuz on IG Live! BODIED THAT ENTIRE THING for like 2 hours. Legends. pic.twitter.com/0K5fItIDBP — Mel (@eeinalem) April 12, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over DJ Premier & RZA’s legendary Verzuz battle on the flip.