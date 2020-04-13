Hi Hater: Eva & Kenya Clap Back At NeNe Incessantly Insisting That These TWO O.G. Housewives Return

Eva Marcille and Kenya Moore were guests on “Watch What Happens Live” and they both threw shade at NeNe Leakes over her recent RHOA recasting shade.

As previously reported NeNe went on a rant about Eva and claimed she “isn’t holding her weight.” With that in mind, she suggested that the top model should be replaced by (her newly reconciled friend) Kim Zolciak. She also added that maybe Phaedra Parks should take Eva’s place because she has “unfinished business” on the show.

According to Eva, she’s befuddled by NeNe’s comments in particular because NeNe and Kim Z have a history of so nasty and so rude behavior towards each other.

“I’m so confused,” said Eva. “I have not been around as long as these girls on housewives and what I do know about NeNe and Kim, the first season I came on they were enemies, they were finding roaches in each other’s houses, NeNe went on this huge rampage despising this woman—-the moment she doesn’t get along with her “coworkers”, now she wants her back. I’m so confused.

Andy then asked Kenya her thoughts on NeNe’s RHOA recasting shade, in particular, her championing for Phaedra Parks’ return. If you can remember, Phaedra and Kenya had a naaaaasty beef that included that “check that” RHOA reunion read, allegations that Kenya pursued Apollo Nida and allegations from Kenya that Phaedra was cheating with “Mr. Chocolate.”

“I don’t put any energy into anything she says or does, ” said Kenya about NeNe while wondering if her fellow housewife has bipolar disorder. “She’s just an idiot to me and very low brow and has zero class and no brain at all, I would be looking for my brain cells around that I’ve lost thinking of her.”

LOL at Kenya, she seems unbothered.

Still, although Kenya isn’t pressed about NeNe she’s still planning to bring receipts to the RHOA (virtual) reunion to expose NeNe and Porsha. Kenya said that after the two ladies reconciled in Greece, she had receipts proving their friendship is fake.

“This is going to be a reunion of exposure,” said Kenya.”So many things have been covered up over the years and I am going to open the can of worms and everyone is going to see who is fake who is phony and who is real.”

Ooop!

The RHOA virtual reunion will reportedly film April 26 at 8 p.m—will YOU be watching???