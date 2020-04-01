Hi Hater: NeNe Says Eva ‘Isn’t Carrying Her #RHOA Weight’, Wants Her Replaced With THIS Person

Ex-friend files…

NeNe Leakes is known for throwing shade at her RHOA cast members and even hinting that they should be booted off the show. If you can recall, NeNe previously went on a rant and said that “Freak” [Porsha Williams] and “Fraud” [Phaedra Parks] should be fired from the franchise amid that Kandi/Porsha dungeon druggin’ allegation drama.

Now the RHOA OG has set her sights on someone else.

NeNe was a (remote) guest on ET Online this week and sent some shade Eva Marcille’s way, first while being vague.

“We have a great cast right now except for one person, I think,” said NeNe. “I think only one person on this cast doesn’t seem to have carried any weight this season. And I think that’s very obvious who that person is, and I don’t think they actually sit in the cast that well.”

Then when pushed to be specific, NeNe admitted that she thinks Eva Marcille is a weak link who “doesn’t’ bring much” to the cast…

“I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast. I’m just being honest. It’s really like, when you look at a show like, everybody — like the whole cast — is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like, we didn’t even know you were here, you know? And all season, doing a lot of scenes from FaceTime, that’s been the last couple of seasons … So, If I had to change, I would change her.”

and added that she’d trade her for fellow O.G. Kim Zolciak.

Now mind you, Kim and NeNe have had a MYRIAD of issues. If you can remember, Kim alleged in 2009 that Nene tried to choke her, NeNe called Kim “racist” after that big blowup about an alleged roach infestation and they eviscerated each other numerous times before and after RHOA reunions. Still, somehow NeNe now thinks Kim should be back on the show instead of Eva who only accused her of speaking to her about a private matter while still mic’d up. Mind you, NeNe also apologized for that incident.

While noting that Kim probably wouldn’t be down to come back to RHOA, NeNe suggested two other Eva replacements; Phaedra Parks or Marlo Hampton.

Via ET Online: “After Kim, NeNe says she would either like to see Marlo Hampton get upped to full-time status after years as a “friend of” the cast, or see Phaedra Parks return to the fold. Phaedra exited the series after season nine, when it was revealed that she helped spread defamatory rumors about Kandi. “Yeah, that’s kinda the bad thing about it, but still, I would like to see her come on as, like, a friend of the show,” NeNe says. “Play around for a couple of episodes, because I still think there’s unfinished business there. I think it is unfair for the rest of the cast to face people who they have issues with and then she doesn’t get to face who she has an issue with. So, the one time she had a real issue with somebody, all of a sudden, they have to be off the show? So, I don’t think that part is fair, and I think it’s OK for me to speak my opinion about that, Kandi, and I will continue to do so.”

SIGH.

In case you’re curious about what Eva thinks about all this shade NeNe’s thrown her way, she’s responded on Instagram.

Hit the flip for her rebuttal.