Pee Thomas Calls Lira Galore’s Child Support Expenses “Suspect,” Says She’s “Harassing” Him To Reveal Income Info (Exclusive)

Pierre “Pee” Thomas claims his baby mama Lira Galore is using the legal system to harass him and is gunning for too much in child support, and he’s asked a judge to step in.

The CEO of Quality Control Music filed court papers last week asking the court to limit the amount of financial information that he has to hand over to Galore in their custody and child support case, court papers show.

Thomas also said Galore’s filing for her child support expenses were “suspect” for their eight-month-old, including $2,400 a month for child care, $1,000 a month in clothing, $100 a month in grooming, and $500 a month in toys, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Thomas, who has since moved on with “Love & Hip Hop” starlet Tommie Lee, said he’s already given Galore copies of his last three tax returns and is balking at her requests to hand over more information about the state of his finances – and particularly, his assets.

“Such disclosures are not relevant to the issues raised in the above-styled matter and are being sought as means of harassment,” Thomas wrote in court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

He said Galore has her own substantial income and is adamant that they both step up financially to care for the baby. Thomas admitted that he’s a high-income earner, but said the amount of child support he ultimately has to pay should be in the child’s best interest.

The filing is the latest in a legal back and forth between Thomas and Galore. Thomas sued Galore in 2019 for access to their baby daughter, Khaleesi, who was born last year.

Galore countersued Thomas for $50 million, alleging that he beat her up throughout her pregnancy, only to lure her back into the relationship with cash and expensive gifts like a new 2018 Land Rover Sport.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on Thomas’ motion.