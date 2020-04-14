Coors Light Sends 93-Year-Old Woman 150 Cans Of Beer

Quarantine Priorities: Coors Light Sends 93-Year-Old Woman 150 Cans Of Beer After Her Plea For More Goes Viral

- By Bossip Staff

An advertisement logo for Coors beer. The branding design is...

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

There’s a lot going on right now, but one thing that seems to stay the same–especially in times of crisis–is how much people love their alcohol.

After holding up a sign from her window pleading for more beer, a 93-year-old woman just got a special delivery to hold her down until the end of the coronavirus lockdown.

According to reports from TMZ, Olive Veronesi got 150 cans of beer delivered to her home in Seminole, Pennsylvania courtesy of Coors Light, after the company apparently caught wind of her plea once it started going viral over the weekend.
Olive got a lot of attention when her relative posted the picture of her on social media, which showed her holding up a sign in that read, “I NEED MORE BEER!!” along with a cold Coors Light in-hand. That very image ended up spreading like wildfire, with over 4 million people seeing it on Facebook.

While tons of people had already offered to get Olive some more beers, Coors Light decided to step up and sent her 10 15-packs of cans.

https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1249786633550995457?s=20
After getting the big delivery, Olive poses for another picture–this time, with an ice cold beer in hand.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, Hate It or Love It?!?!

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.