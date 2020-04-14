Coors Light Sends 93-Year-Old Woman 150 Cans Of Beer
Quarantine Priorities: Coors Light Sends 93-Year-Old Woman 150 Cans Of Beer After Her Plea For More Goes Viral
- By Bossip Staff
There’s a lot going on right now, but one thing that seems to stay the same–especially in times of crisis–is how much people love their alcohol.
After holding up a sign from her window pleading for more beer, a 93-year-old woman just got a special delivery to hold her down until the end of the coronavirus lockdown.
While tons of people had already offered to get Olive some more beers, Coors Light decided to step up and sent her 10 15-packs of cans.
