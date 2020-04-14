Speed Racist: Driver Kyle Larson Fired By NASCAR For Saying The N-Word During Virtual Race Live Stream

NASCAR is red-lighting Kyle Larson and rightfully so.

According to ESPN the driver has officially been fired after he said “ni**er” on a virtual race live stream that had almost 1 million viewers.

Breaking: Chip Ganassi Racing has fired star NASCAR driver Kyle Larson after his use of a racial slur during a virtual race. pic.twitter.com/X2Hyb65nb0 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2020

Here is the clip that ended Kyle’s career:

Well, @KyleLarsonRacin apparently dropping an n-bomb could be the biggest story in sports this weekend. pic.twitter.com/5gmkbcK6yM — A.J. Perez (@byajperez) April 13, 2020

Per usual, Larson made a useless public apology via his social media platforms.

Initially, NASCAR tried to send Kyle to “sensitivity training” whatever the f**k that is:

“NASCAR has made diversity and inclusion a priority and will not tolerate the type of language used by Kyle Larson during Sunday’s iRacing event,” NASCAR said in a statement. “Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base.”

Ultimately, they decided that this was just a half-measure and decided to go the Ned Stark route.

Kyle’s iRacing team also gave him the boot.

“iRacing considers itself to be a welcome and inclusive community for racing enthusiasts all around the world. We have strict policies against offensive behavior and language. Kyle Larson’s language last night during a streamed online race was both offensive and inappropriate, and in violation of our sporting code. As such, Kyle Larson has been suspended indefinitely from the iRacing service,” it said in a statement.

Bye, Kyle.