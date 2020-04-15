West Coast: D Smoke Links Up With Snoop Dogg To Release A Visual For Their Collaboration “Gaspar Yanga” [Video]

It all started on the set of Netflix’s hit hip-hop competition series, Rhythm + Flow.

It was clear from day one that Snoop Dogg had love for D Smoke when he came to audition for a chance to be on the show, which makes sense, because both parties are from Southern California. As you probably already know, the Inglewood native ended up winning the competition series and he’s since launched what has already become a successful career.

Now, the trajectory of his career is only looking up as D Smoke collaborates on a new track with Snoop Dogg, which is obviously a huge moment for any artist in the game. The track together is titled, “Gaspar Yanga,” fusing together the distinctive styles of both artists on the very same song.

Of course–much like the rest of the videos we’ve seen D Smoke produce before–this one takes place on the streets of Los Angeles. The visual starts out with a bang (literally) as D Smoke gets shot, and from then on out, the mission of the music video is clear. Luckily for the Rhythm + Flow winner, Snoop Dogg has some equipment to help him straighten things out.

Check out the music video for “Gaspar Yanga” down below: