blackAF: Kenya Barris & Rashida Jones Talk Husband And Wife Chemistry, Family Dysfunction, Black Experience [Video]

Kenya Barris‘ new Netflix series #blackAF is set to hit the streaming platform this Friday.

Ahead of the premiere, Kenya, and on-screen-wife Rashida Jones, sat down to chop it up about their family dynamics and their dysfunction. Additionally, the longtime friends talk about the chemistry they have on set.

The series is based around a Black family who lives a relatively-affluent lifestyle but still carries all the baggage that comes along with being African-American in today’s society.

The conversation is insightful and the clips of the show are hilarious. Check it out in the video below.

What say you? Will you be tuned in this Friday for #blackAF?