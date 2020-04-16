Welp: Jussie Smollett Reportedly Had A Sexual Relationship With His Alleged Attacker That Included Multiple Visits To Chicago Bathhouse

The more information that comes out about Jussie Smollett’s case, the more the whole thing seems absolutely insane. The latest development surrounding his story is a new report that the disgraced Empire actor had a sexual relationship with his alleged attacker.

According to reports from Page Six, a source is claiming that Smollett and Ambimbola “Abel” Osundairo used to “party together,” claiming the pair even had a sexual relationship prior to the infamous attack.

“They used to party together and he had a sexual relationship with [Abel],” the source told Page Six. “They went to this affluent Chicago bathhouse multiple times and they had to show ID. It’s known as a bathhouse where a lot of affluent black gay men hang out. There should be a record [of their visits].”

This report comes as Jussie is set to take the stand for his hand in allegedly fabricating a fake hate crime against himself. The source went on to tell the publication that the records of their visits to the bathhouse could be subpoenaed during the trial.

Abel along with his brother, Ola, are suspected to have been hired by Smollett to attack him. Both brothers denied being gay and even sued Smollett’s lawyers, Tina Glandian and Mark Geragos, last year after they hinted that there was a sexual relationship with Smollett. According to their lawsuit, the lawyers put their lives at risk because of the inhumane laws against homosexuality in their native country, Nigeria. Unfortunately for the Osundairo brothers, most of that lawsuit ended up being dismissed last month.