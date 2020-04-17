Remember Them?! College Hill Cast Members Participate In #TVReunionChallenge [Video]

Y’all, they found “No Drawls!”…

Back in 2004 BET shook up the reality TV world by putting HBCU students together in one house for a “The Real World” style social experiment called “College Hill.” The results were wild and garnered the attention of people curious about historically black college culture. We saw the cast members try to balance studying for their respective degrees while partying, participating in Greek life, having hot tub hookups, getting jobs and completing community service.

From 2004-2009, viewers latched onto faves like season 1’s Kinda Andrews a.k.a. “No Drawls”, season 2’s Israel Jacobs, season 3’s Ray Cunningham and “need some cognac” shouting Arlando Whitaker and pretty much the entire explosive University of the Virgin Islands cast from season 4. Remember when Krystal and Vanessa had that haunting “You Make Me Bleed” blow up hat resulted in Vanessa being booted out the house?

Well, if you’ve been curious about what the cast from season 1-6 has been up to, several of them hopped on the #DontRushChallenge trend for their #TVReunionChallenge take on it. In it, we see cast members from all six seasons and the Atlanta interns spinoff transforming from their College Hill days to their present-day selves.

Cast members highlighted include Vanessa and (a very pregnant) Krystal, season 2’s Israel and season 6 “South Beach’s Tiffany G, Milan and Brandon [who weirdly licks his fingers].

BET recently ran a College Hill marathon for folks quarantined at home and BET Her previously announced that the show’s available to stream On Demand.

Did YOU watch College Hill??? What do YOU think about the cast members’ transformations???