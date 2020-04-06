MORE Dazzling #DontRushChallenge Videos
We’re baaaack with another round of viral #DontRushChallenge videos spotlighting all types of attractive ladies (AND fellas) of every shape, size and complexion from across the world going from “bummy” to “baaaaaae” in cleverly produced videos from the comfort of their own home quarantines.
If you enjoyed the first round then we know you’ll love this latest compilation of viral videos (inspired by the Young T & Bugsey smash hit) starring the coolest, flyest and baddest TikTok users slayyying away the stress of these uncertain times while did up, dripped up and dressed up in dazzling visuals.
Hit the flip for MORE dazzling #DontRushChallenge videos.
“#dontrushchallenge Black women Military edition” – military women are so bold and beautiful
“Sunday Funday.. The Squad Silverfox” – the silverfox squad is out here melting all of the auntie bloomers
“worth the wait #dontrushchallenge” – oh yes, it definitely was–no, seriously
“Black Women in STEM: #DontRushChallenge” – bad and brainy, whewwwwwwwwwww
“Yeahh lil man got the Best one, the transformation was too Clean! #dontrushchallenge – lil man got cleannnnnnnnn
“Newly Matched African Queens of Medicine Have Entered The Chat!
We couldn’t let this quarantine challenge pass w/o sprinkling some culture on your timelines! Here’s to joining the 2% of black female physicians!
Remember us, we’re just getting started! #dontrushchallenge – we love you, African queens of medicine
“Shout out to Asian girls, let the lights dim sum Chopsticks.
#DontRushChallenge – UK Vietnamese edition” – they KILLED IT
#DontRushChallenge Family Edition. You guys know I’m big on family so I just had to join my girls in doing a family Edition. . . Ah I had so much fun bringing this to life with my girls @lola.akw @sopharush @tolaniav @daynabolden . . . #mamalife #momswithcameras #mommyandme #motherhoodrising #littlejoys #bourgiebabies #frobabies #kinkliciouskids #munababy #blackgirlswhoblog #blackmomswhoblog #blackmomskillingit #motherhoodunplugged #memoirsofmotherhood #mamalife #ourtinymoments #cutenessoverload #blackplatinumkids #viral_qt #bourgiemoms
“#DontRushChallenge Family Edition. You guys know I’m big on family so I just had to join my girls in doing a family Edition.
Ah I had so much fun bringing this to life with my girls” – amazinggggggg
I mean probably the most I’ve dressed up all year 😭😆. I had a little fun participating in the don’t rush challenge with my some of my fellow #georgetownuniversity alum 💃🏾 Song: Don't Rush @youngtandbugsey @victoriajohnson5 @getglorygoals @beautifulll_one @m.a.y.v.e.n @theothernorma @prototypezozey @just_tonij ——————————————— #dontrushchallenge #dontrush #quarentineandchill #quarentinefun #quarentinefunny
“I mean probably the most I’ve dressed up all year. I had a little fun participating in the don’t rush challenge with my some of my fellow #georgetownuniversity alum” – yessssss queens!
