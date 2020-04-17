“Big Moment For Hip Hop”: French Montana & Jim Jones Bury The Hatchet After “15 Years Of Beefing”

While the coronavirus pandemic is very obviously doing more harm than good, all of this time locked up in the house, reflecting on life has clearly done a lot of folks some good.

On Thursday night, French Montana and Jim Jones hopped onto Instagram live together to squash 15 years worth of beef.

“15 YEARS OF BEEFING ENDED UP WITH LAUGHS AND WAR STORIES,” French wrote in the caption as he posted a clip of their IG live. “BIG MOMENT FOR HIP HOP SHOUT OUT TO @jimjonescapo #thatsafact.”

The Instagram Live session and their burying the hatchet in general definitely seemed to be much needed for both parties, who confirmed that the craziness of today’s society played a role in their reconciliation.

“If there’s anybody out there watching from the young n****s, man, learn from this,” Montana said during the livestream. “Don’t waste 15 years in the game when y’all could have been getting all kinds of bags together.” Jim Jones agreed, going on to add that he doesn’t understand how artists could still be engaging in any beef in the midst of everything going on right now. “There’s a lot of foolish beefs and foolish shootings and there’s a lot going on right now with everybody cooped up in the house,” he said.

Back in December, French Montana revealed that Max B ended his own beef with Jones–so it was only a matter of time before these two decided to make things right.