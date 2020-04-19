Funniest Reactions To Teddy Riley's Disastrous Verzuz Battle With Babyface
Teddy’s Scammm: The Absolute FUNNIEST (And PETTIEST) Reactions To Teddy Riley’s DISASTROUS Verzuz Battle With Babyface
- By Bossip Staff
Last night’s highly anticipated Verzuz battle between legendary creator of New Jack Swing Teddy Riley and panty-melting king pen Babyface was a cringe-worthy disaster plagued with technical difficulties that ultimately doomed the legendary matchup.
Nearly 450K celebs, tastemakers, culture-shifters and excited fans tuned in for the show of all shows (after weeks of Teddy doing the absolute MOST) that was over before it really started due to Teddy’s tragic sound woes that overshadowed a potentially classic moment while fueling an endless wave of HILARIOUS tweets, memes and videos across the whole entire internet.
Peep the absolute FUNNIEST (and PETTIEST) reactions to Teddy’s DISASTROUS Verzuz battle with Babyface.
