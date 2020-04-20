Mo’ Money: Lavar Ball Gives A Tour Of His Big Baller Brand Mansion On ‘House Guest’ [Video]

Lavar Ball has always been outspoken, full of energy, and completely unhinged–but the two things you also have to list when you mention Lavar Ball is that he’s a great father and a hard worker.

Lavar has never been one to ask for a handout and is living proof that if you put the work in, you’ll receive the fruits of your labor. While his Big Baller Brand might not have been the iconic, trailblazing shoe he might have hoped, his son Lonzo still went to the Lakers in the draft, just as he said, and continues to do well for himself. His son Melo is set to be the most sought after pick in the NBA draft as well. It’s safe to say even though Lavar might be readjusting his goals for the future, he hasn’t done too bad for himself.

Never one to be flashy, Lavar recently opened the doors to his Chino Hills mansion for Nate Robinson of The Players Tribune to get an exclusive tour of how he’s living. The property is rumored to be around 14,000 square feet with a lavish kitchen, movie theater, swimming pool, elevator and a 1000+ square foot guest house. The price tag for this Big Baller lifestyle Lavar is living will run you a cool $5 million-plus…Not bad for a dad with dreams of helping his kids live out their dreams.

Catch the full tour of the Big Baller Brand estate down below: