RHOA Finale: Nene, Kenya, Mama Joyce…Who Got Dragged The WORST During The Last Episode Of The Season?

We’re finally here at the end of a tumultuous season of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. And boy there have been some…developments. The biggest story of the season is the fact that Kenya has become the biggest villain of the season. There were a lot of people coming for Marlo and Nene last year but now it’s Kenya who is the prime villain of the year.

However, this season finale was about more than Kenya vs. Nene.

– Mama Joyce and Todd are still going at it. She tried to warn Kandi about him again, coming in the middle of the relationship. Todd has been dealing with Mama Joyce and trying to keep his cool, but she’s been on his last damn nerve. She refused to come to Kandi’s baby shower over the whole thing, SMH.

– Shamea also came for Kenya for not having her back through her pregnancy and called Kenya a liar. The show also went back at all of Kenya’s bullying.

This all led to a WHOLE lot of dragging. Peep who caught it worst.