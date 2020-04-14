RHOA: Kenya Says Marc Wants To Work On Their Marriage—But Has She REALLY Never Met His Parents?

Don’t tell Apollo…

Although critics wondered why they weren’t quarantined together, Marc Daly and Kenya Moore are still working on their marriage, allegedly. The RHOA star was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” this week alongside Eva Marcille this week and in between shading NeNe, she spoke on her [estranged] spouse.

According to Kenya, 49, she and Marc, 49, are taking steps towards reconciliation despite being in two different states. She added that Marc’s Brooklyn-based restaurant SoCo is making weekly deliveries to healthcare workers so he’s a bit busy right now.

“We’re not together being quarantined because when everything happened he was in New York and now he’s just trying to keep his restaurant alive and feeding people at the hospital and doing his own deliveries and stuff like that,” she said.

She added that Marc’s back to acting like the “man she married”, which is apparently a far cry from the angry man who blamed her for “ruining his event” on RHOA…

“We’re actually getting along better than we’ve gotten along probably shortly after we got married. I mean it’s just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements and he’s been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It’s like ‘Wow, you know, this is the man I’m married.’”

and noted that Marc flat out told her that he wants to work things out.

“I don’t want to break up. I want to work on our marriage,” the restaurateur allegedly told her.

Interestingly enough, Kenya also further explained the whole “couldn’t talk to Marc’s parents” comments she made on RHOA. As previously reported Kenya said that she felt shut out of a “large part” of her husband’s life before admitting that she couldn’t even talk to his parents.

“For example, I’m not allowed to speak to his mother or father,” said Kenya.

Now Kenya’s clarifying that while she met her in-laws, Marc’s relationship with them is strained.

“They came to my baby shower and we were in communication then,” said Kenya about her in-laws. “I think whatever happens in that relationship is between them. I get answers but the answers I get don’t quite make any sense. He has his own issues that he needs to work out, I just don’t get in the middle of it.”

Sounds like Marc’s estranged from his family, so the “can’t talk to the parents” comments make a little more sense—-we guess.

Kenya’s statements come after she told ladies of “The Real” that Marc might be having a change of heart…

“I think Marc watching the show – we shot at like six months ago. I think he’s seeing himself and some of the things,” said Kenya. “We hadn’t gotten along then, but we are getting along amazing now.”

and also told Andy Cohen that they were “trying to figure things out” and recently “had a beautiful brunch together.”

Hmmmmm, are you buying that Marc wants to reconcile with Kenya? Some fans think it’s all just an act on Marc’s part.