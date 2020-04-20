Molly Be Mollying: Funniest (And Messiest) Tweets From “Insecure” Episode 2

Last night’s mildly-exciting “Insecure” episode lacked the explosive cheek-clapping of the premiere and basically just gave us more reasons to hate Molly who continues to be a bratty hater who eventually falls out with Issa for good.

For reasons unknown to us (or anyone), Molly hasn’t evolved as a person or friend since Season 1, struggles to use her words despite being an attorney, judges (and hates on Issa) while being super sensitive herself and sabotages her own relationships without any signs of growth anywhere.

Whew, she’s a whole mess whose toxic shenanigans continue to baffle an audience that’s clearly ready for her to GROW UP and GET IT TOGETHER.

#InsecureHBO Molly: shades issa Molly: 😎 Issa: gives Molly the truth Molly: pic.twitter.com/9fIgQGw959 — Prince of all Saiyans (@Tommy_Braxton) April 20, 2020

