Babies: Iskra Lawrence Reveals She And Philip Payne Have Welcomed Their Sweet Swirly Seed

Iskra Gives Birth At Home, Says She's Being Private Due To Death Threats
Congratulations are in order for body positive model Iskra Lawrence and her boyfriend, music manager Philip Payne. The couple announced Sunday they have welcomed their precious baby P via home birth — but they’re staying super private and not revealing the baby’s name or sex yet as they are debating how much to share since they’ve received some death threats. SMH. What the hell kind of person threatens a baby? Or a pregnant woman? We knew racism was alive and thriving (after all, we have 45 in the Oval Office stirring the pot) but we’re shocked that in 2020 people still take issue of people loving outside of their race.
View this post on Instagram
I have no idea how to even think right now let alone “do an announcement post” but I feel so close to so many of you – you’ve been my online fam for so many years and I’m beyond overwhelmed to tell you baby P has arrived and Me and daddy @philipapayne are taking time to be in awe that we are now a family of three and when I’m ready I cannot wait to share more details with you all on my home birth and this tiny human that we love beyond measure. I cannot thank you all enough of the love and support through this journey. During quarantine I made lots of content I’m still excited to share and knew that when baby arrived I’d want to take time off, so I have scheduled some YouTube videos like the one today about all my fave maternity dresses so you can have some glam options during pregnancy. And I’ll be uploading 2 baking videos too including my official banoffee pie that you’ve been asking about hehe. Thanks for reading all of this, we are all safe and well and just in heaven – it’s going to be a huge decision to figure out how much to share online with millions of people and as you know most of you have shown nothing but kindness but we also have received death threats and hate so I’m feeling super protective and never want my baby to feel like we over exposed them and they never got the choice whether they wanted intimate details or photos shared – so it’s new territory because I’m very open with you all about many aspects of my life and health etc… so thank you again sending you all so so much love ❤️❤️❤️
We’re definitely sending them lots of love and positive vibes. Congratulations on giving birth at home during these scary times too.
View this post on Instagram
✨Yessss I know I’m STILL pregnant…overdue 2days now. But it means I’ve had time to film my Maternity Must haves 👆full video with links on my YT click my bio👆 over the last 9months I’ve put together my faves that I’ve been living… . 💕@nakedwardrobe baby mama rompers and body suits . 💕Cutest matching fashion sets from @bumpbiddy . 💕Best faux leather leggings and wrap top that works for nursing too @seraphinematernity . 💕Fave under bump jeans @paige . 💕Comfiest sports bra (it’s the white one I’m wearing under my looks in this vid) @aerie . 💕Softest maternity tees @universalstandard . 💕And comfiest maternity leggings @hatchgal 🐣 . Song🎶 #torylanez #newtoronto3 “who needs love” . . . #bumpdate #bumpstyle #maternityfashion #maternitystyle #maternity #preggo #pregnancy #pregnantfashion #pregnancyfashion #tryon #tiktok #styleinspo
Iskra posted just a few days ago saying the baby was overdue, but the delay had bought her some extra time to create lots of videos and photoshoots (like this one) where she showed off some of her favorite maternity wear.
We also have been loving the TikTok videos from her like the ones below:
View this post on Instagram
Got over 26million views on tiktok so here u go our Accent challenge… which team are you on?? 🇬🇧VS🇺🇸 😂 @philipapayne I love you butttt… I’m always right🤷♀️😝 . . . #accentchallenge #tiktok #couplegoals #loveyou #stayhome #stayathome #quarantine #untiltomorrow #challenge #texas
ALUMINIUM?! Is that really a thing?
This one is super cute too.
Baby P is definitely blessed being born into a home with so much love and fun! We hope Iskra and Philip don’t let the haters get to them too much and share a lil somethin’ soon. Babies are the best.
