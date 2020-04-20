Babies: Iskra Lawrence Reveals She And Philip Payne Have Welcomed Their Sweet Swirly Seed

Congratulations are in order for body positive model Iskra Lawrence and her boyfriend, music manager Philip Payne. The couple announced Sunday they have welcomed their precious baby P via home birth — but they’re staying super private and not revealing the baby’s name or sex yet as they are debating how much to share since they’ve received some death threats. SMH. What the hell kind of person threatens a baby? Or a pregnant woman? We knew racism was alive and thriving (after all, we have 45 in the Oval Office stirring the pot) but we’re shocked that in 2020 people still take issue of people loving outside of their race.

We’re definitely sending them lots of love and positive vibes. Congratulations on giving birth at home during these scary times too.

Iskra posted just a few days ago saying the baby was overdue, but the delay had bought her some extra time to create lots of videos and photoshoots (like this one) where she showed off some of her favorite maternity wear.

We also have been loving the TikTok videos from her like the ones below:

ALUMINIUM?! Is that really a thing?

This one is super cute too.

Baby P is definitely blessed being born into a home with so much love and fun! We hope Iskra and Philip don’t let the haters get to them too much and share a lil somethin’ soon. Babies are the best.