What More Do You Want From Meeeee? Tyrese’s Most Inexplicable Internet Blunders Of All Time

Tyrese is one of the biggest Internet personalities around. He has a massive following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. There are people across the world who derive motivation and understanding from his various social media escapades. He’s spent the past decade giving us unforgettable moments.

Some of those moments came from an array of mishaps and, most notably, spelling errors. That all came to light once again this weekend when he told Teddy Riley to “throw in the tile.” Obviously he meant “towel” but it was just another spelling fiasco.

Tyrese has a whole history of posts that just don’t make any sense. Some are more hilarious than others. What we have here are the funniest, most inexplicable tweets and moments from Tyrese’s past.