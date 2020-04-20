Miss Quad Speaks On Sister Circle Cancellation, Petition To Save Show Surfaces [Video]

Miss Quad is speaking out on the latest developments in her life from the comfort of her quarantined home. The “Married To Medicine” star/host was recently interviewed by Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked on YouTube Live and she kept it all the way real about the recent cancellation of the talk show she cohosts.

As previously reported TEGNA announced that “Sister Circle”, the positive black female-centric talk show hosted by Rashan Ali, Ms. Quad, Syleena Johnson, and Trina Braxton, is coming to a close. The network announced that the show’s final episode will air April 24 after nearly three seasons.

According to Quad, outraged fans have contacted [our family] at TV One, the distribution network for the show but they’ve got it all wrong; TV One didn’t cancel “Sister Circle”, Tegna did.

“The production company decided to pull out of Sister Circle, I want people to understand that it was not TV One,” said Quad. “I feel that TV One is getting a bad, bad rep. The things people are saying about TV one—they’re snatching edges. It wasn’t TV One. TV One did not own or producer the show, ir was strictly distribution for the show. The higher-ups did not even know this was happening. It was TEGNA was who was provided the content.”

Quad also confirmed that TV One execs were shocked and told the SC crew that they were blindsided. She also assured fans that the show could be “revamped or repackaged” by TV One or could be picked up another network like BET, Tyler Perry Studios or OWN.

Meanwhile, on social media, a Change.Org petition has been launched to save the show. #SaveSisterCircle reads the petition calling for signatures.

“Sister Circle was a show for, by, and about Black women. It was informative, funny, and inspirational. The mix of celebrity interviews with practical information on relationships, finance, health, and a range of topics that speak to OUR community was refreshing and much needed. But with the recent cancellation by TEGNA, the show’s parent company, there is now a void in the Black community. There is no reason why a show that represents Black women in a positive way should not have an outlet.”

What do YOU think about “SIster Circle” being canceled?

Watch Quad talk “Sister Circle” below.