“Empire” Finale: Gabby Sidibe, Ta’Rhonda Jones & Serayah Spit Hot Fire In Series-Recapping Music Video

After 6 seasons and a splash of lingering controversy, “Empire” is finally coming to an end this week with one final mic drop for the fans who can relive their fave moments through this “We Run With The Lyons” music video featuring series-recapping raps from Ta’Rhonda Jones, Gabby Sidibe and Serayah:

The “Empire” Finale airs tomorrow night at 9/8c on FOX!

