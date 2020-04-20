Lira Galore Wants Quality Control CEO Pee Thomas Fined $11K & Jailed For Allegedly Violating Court Orders In Paternity Case (Exclusive

Lira Galore said she’s had enough of her baby’s dad Pee Thomas allegedly flouting court orders to humiliate her online and in public.

The model and social media star asked the judge in their paternity and child support case to fine him thousands and throw him in jail because she said he’s posted private info online, leaked damaging data to third parties and refused to provide details about the entire state of his finances, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Specifically, Galore said Thomas was in violation when he commented publicly on Instagram about BOSSIP’s story last week on the case, alleging that he was sending child support monthly and hadn’t seen the baby girl in 10 months.

She said the comment was designed to embarrass and humiliate her – and she said he did it before in December 2019, when he posted that she did drugs while she was pregnant, colluded with a pimp to set him up and was cheating during their relationship, according to court papers.

The mom said in fact, Thomas is a stranger to their tot, Khaleesi, and knows she lives out of state and can’t just bring the baby to see him. Galore said she suggested having twice daily FaceTime chats with Khaleesi so she could get to know her dad, but he ignored her, her court papers said.

Galore said he’s violated the orders 11 times – and wants him fined $1,000 per violation and help in contempt of court, which would also leave him vulnerable to incarceration, according to court docs.

Galore also doubled down on her request for an upward deviation from state child support guidelines and cites case law that states children should have the same standard of living in both parent’s homes.

Galore’s filing comes after we exclusively revealed that Thomas, the CEO of Quality Control Music, filed court papers earlier this month asking the court to limit the amount of financial information that he has to hand over to Galore in the case, court papers show.

Thomas also said Galore’s filing for her child support expenses were “suspect” for their eight-month-old, including $2,400 a month for child care, $1,000 a month in clothing, $100 a month in grooming, his court docs state.

A judge hasn’t yet ruled on either of their motions.

Thomas had not responded to the case as of April 20.

We’ve reached out to lawyers for both Thomas and Galore for comment.