LHHATL: Sierra’s Pregnancy Scare, Cheyenne vs. Kiyomie, Erica/Safaree Return And MORE Things That Got DRAGGED This Week

This week of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta was the kind of mindless drama we need to keep our minds off of *gestures at the world*. The show was full of all kinds of silliness including pregnancy scares, ketchup in spaghetti, a hell of a love triangle and a whole lot of people looking like boo boo the fools.

– Sierra and all the women on the show took pregnancy tests because that’s a good, fun way to pass the time. Sierra read her test and it showed she was pregnant. This had her crying. It was later revealed this was a prank by Bambi, however, it made Sierra realize she needs to evaluate things with BK.

– Kiyomi, Cheyenne and Shooter are in a love triangle. Kiyomi is trying to impress Shooter and the kids and makes spaghetti…with ketchup. Uh.

– The three have a blow up when Cheyenne is convinced she is Shooter’s boo but he is clearly all about Kiyomi.

– And to top it all off, Safaree and Erica Mena are back!

