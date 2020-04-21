PREACH! #LHHATL’s Shekinah Jo Broke Down Over Past Abusive Relationships And EVERYONE Is Applauding Her For THIS

Shekinah Jo is known best for her extravagantly country and funny personality but last night fans were moved by the reality star after she shed genuine tears on tv and gave powerful testimony about being DONE with ain’t sh*t men.

Shekinah took it to church on tonight’s episode. That’s right These niggas ain’t shit sis #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/O3eieEOVBs — Sha (@Loveya2Staye) April 21, 2020

The women of ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ came together for a bonding trip and discussed the struggles they face in relationships or lack thereof. That’s where Shekinah broke down, describing being in two separate abusive relationships and how she’s been changed forever over it!

Shekinah Jo: That’s why I’m single. B*tch I been through some thangs. I’ve been to the point where dudes have physically abused me and I don’t f*ck with that. Spice: That’s why you don’t date? Shekinah Jo: They put you in a box where you supposed to be doing everything right and they still f*cking around on you. I don’t f*ck with these n***as.

Shekinah continued in the interview portion, revealing she was in two physically abusive relationships were she felt mentally manipulated as well. She began shedding tears in disgust over her experiences.

They disrespectful, they f*cking everybody, there ain’t no rules to them. And all we do is talk about a man, a man, a man. It’s so f*cked up that we built from children up to want a man! At the end of the day everybody l keep talking about they need a man. No, b*tch I need the Lord to get my sh*t in order!

Back in 2017, the star did reveal she had broken up with an alleged abusive partner after detailing a scary domestic abuse incident on Instagram. LHHATL are all applauding Shekinah for her message! Finally, a real and teachable moment.

Shekinah said she don’t want a man to get her right, she want the lord to get her right WORD‼️ #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/IxRrYJZezp — Princess 👑 (@materialgirl_me) April 21, 2020

Here’s the clip of Shekinah’s moment of vulnerability.

We’re shook after Shekinah’s testimony. Hit the flip to see how people were reacting.