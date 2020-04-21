BOSSIP #RealityRecap: Reginae Speaks On Acting, TikToks & Taina Williams–‘People Grow Apart’

As the quarantine continues, BOSSIP’s giving you real-time talks with your fave reality stars via #RealityRecap. On Friday’s edition of the Instagram Live show, Reginae chatted with us about a number of topics including her viral TikToks,, forthcoming TomGirl clothing line and Reginae Carter YouTube channel.

According to Reginae TikToks aren’t just a way to pass the time, they’re also helping her strengthen her burgeoning acting skills.

“Before I started this [TikTok channel] I was working with my acting coach, his name is Todd,” said Reginae. “We were having great classes, every class we would have different monologues, different skits for me to learn and just go over and when it happened, I was like ‘ Oh no!’ I was addicted to having a monologue or something every week. So when I saw TikTok I said, okay. This helps me practice, helps me strengthen up my acting skills.”

The “Friends & Family Hustle” star also spoke candidly on her YFN Lucci breakup [and denied they’d reconcile]…

“As far as now, you can’t tell the future but right now, no. Me and him have a lot of growing up to do to understand one another. That takes growth and maturity, we had to understand that and accept that to move forward and with everybody in our business, nah. It’s not gonna work.”

and she dished on another possible “breakup” in her life. Back in January fans pointed out that Reginae was no longer following her longtime friend Taina Williams. The two who both have celeb parents were seemingly thick as thieves with Reginae even defending Taina in the midst of that messy Ari Fletcher/G Herbo scandal.

“My friend is classy and carries herself like a real young lady… far from a bird. Let’s just get that straight,” said Reginae in Taina’s defense.

Still, something must have gone awry (at least according to fans) because Reginae unceremoniously unfollowed her friend.

According to Reginae, there’s no beef between her and Taina, but yes, sometimes people do “grow apart.”

“Me and Taina, our famiies are family friends so I feel like we will always have a respect for each other,” Reginae told BOSSIP’s Dani Canada during #RealityRecap. “But you know, people fall apart. People grow apart. It’s no beef between us, she love me to death, I love her to death. We gone always rock but some people fall off and that’s what happens.”

Classy response!

This is the first time Reginae’s ever spoken on the alleged fallout.

What do YOU think about Reginae addressing the Taina Williams fallout rumor???