“I Think It’s Beneath Drake”: Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Drake For ‘Chasing Trends’ With “Toosie Slide” [Video]

On a recent episode of his podcast, Charlamagne Tha God made his thoughts on Drake’s latest hit single, “Toosie Slide,” very clear.

During a conversation with his Brilliant Idiots podcast co-host Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne expressed his disappointment over Drizzy’s latest release.

“I think it’s wack and I think it’s beneath Drake,” the Breakfast Club personality said around the 1:43:30 mark. “I think that when you’re the biggest artist in the world, when you’re the biggest rapper in the world, I don’t like to see you chasing trends. It’s like, why be a surfer when you’re a f***ing wave? I just didn’t respect it.”

After that, CTG goes on to say that the record feels like something the rapper made specifically to capitalize on TikTok’s growing popularity.

“The s**t might still work but it just don’t seem organic. A lot of times with those TikTok dances, it’s just organic. It’s a song people like and somebody does something to it and it goes. It was like it felt too forced. Too corporate. Too industry. I just feel like Drake has built himself up into such a way that he don’t have to do that shit, man.”

Lenard has never been one to mince words, so this take isn’t very surprising. Check out the podcast for yourself down below to see what Charlamagne has to say in its entirety.