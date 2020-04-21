YG’s Nonprofit & Designer Sheron Barber Bless 100 Families In Central Los Angeles

Earlier this week, recording artist YG’s non-profit organization 4Hunnid Ways and luxury designer Sheron Barber lent a helping hand to over 100 families in Emergency Crisis Housing in the Central Los Angeles Area facing economic hardships due to COVID-19.

It’s been over a month of quarantine and public regulations set by Los Angeles County, which has limited the access to essential resources and supplies for many families throughout LA. 4Hunnid Ways and Barber teamed up to show their support this morning for the families by buying $10,000 worth of face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, dish detergent, smart tablets, undershirts, socks, undergarments, board games, water, pampers, bottles, bibs, baby wipes, baby toys, and more, delivering them directly to the front doors of these families while still honoring social distancing rules.

“Nothing prepares you for a situation like this, rather than sit by and wait for updates on how people in underserved circumstances are going to be assisted, we took the initiative to listen to the needs of families and provide all the necessary items to help them through Quarantine while still practicing social distance,” YG and Barber said

4Hunnid Ways is a nonprofit/ fundraising/ 501 (c)(3) organization in Los Angeles area helping enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout the Compton Community and surrounding areas, which features Board members Shonee Jackson, Tamika Boyce, Marie Thomas, and Karen Civil