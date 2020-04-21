WTF Is Wrong With You People? Lululemon Art Director Thought There Was Nothing Racist About “Bat Fried Rice” COVID-19 T-Shirts

We’ve reported extensively on the reinvigorated racism that Asians and Africans are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but to this point, the violators have largely been individuals. Apparently, one company felt left out of the en vogue trend and decided to fashion some wares in the spirit of bigotry.

According to Reuters, Lululemon has “apologized” after one of its art directors, Trevor Fleming, shared a racist-as-hell image of a new t-shirt that was designed by white woman Jess Sluder.

Look at this s#!t.

There have been 100+ daily attacks on Asian Americans since the start of #COVID19. To see people adding to the hurt & racism hurts my heart. I hope someone picks up this story and these individuals take responsibility. I am more proud than ever to be part of the AA community. ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/nWy9WJeMVE — Kamauri Yeh (@yehwho) April 19, 2020

Bat. Fried. Rice.

Per usual, the white folks were shamed and the public pressure lead to some meely-mouthed, detached, insincere apology. The brand addressed the issue not with a formal statement, but rather on Instagram.

‘We acted immediately, and the person involved is no longer an employee of Lululemon,’ Lululemon said, although they didn’t name Fleming or Sluder. According to Reuters, Fleming’s LinkedIn account says he worked at Lululemon up until April 2020.

The headass white woman who drew the image paid her barely-accountable apology to a place called NextShark:

The intent and inspiration for this piece was to make a parody. I like to make people laugh and I was attempting to create light during these dark times. It was never my intention to have the art become negative or racist… …I’d like to apologize to all those affected by the design. It was never my intention. I’m not a person who seeks to offend or make others feel uncomfortable. I’m hoping people can give me the chance to grow and learn from this experience. I will make this right.Thank you for listening.

Blah, blah, blah…keep it, Karen. You too, Ethan.