McGratitude: McDonald’s Celebrates Healthcare Workers And First Responders With Free “Thank You Meals”

We’ve got some sweet positivity to share during these uncertain times…

McDonald’s is doing something special for healthcare workers putting themselves on the frontline. In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald’s is offering healthcare workers and first responders a “Thank You Meal” via drive-thru and carry out at participating McDonald’s locations by simply showing a work badge.

The promotion will begin Wednesday, April 22, and end Tuesday, May 5. The Mcgratitude doesn’t stop there, McDonald’s USA is jointing BET and United Way by donating $250,000 toward efforts that will directly support Black communities hit hardest in COVID-19.

As previously reported BET’s announced “Saving Ourselves” Telethon, a commercial-free, 2-hour fundraising event, airing Wednesday, April 22 at 8pm EST. The telethon will be hosted by Anthony Anderson, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J and Regina Hall and include virtual appearances and musical performances from the likes of DJ Khaled, Charlie Wilson, Chance the Rapper and Fantasia. Viewers will be entertained while receiving valuable up-to-date information and The United Way will donate proceeds to black communities severely impacted by COVID-19 in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Detroit, and Chicago.

