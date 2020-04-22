Did Tommie Lee Get Plastic Surgery?

Knifed Up Or Nah? Tommie Lee Displays Suspiciously THICK Hips In Latest Instagram Photo

- By Bossip Staff

Forever Or Never Birthday Celebration

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s time for a sorcery investigation…and the main suspect is preposterously THICK Tommie Lee.

The former “Love and Hip Hop” star has fans talking about her new shape. It looks like the 35-year-old gained weight in one spot on her body — her hips. In a recent photo, Tommie looks really good but people are asking if it’s natural or some secret plastic surgery.

Do YOU remember Tommie being this curvy?

View this post on Instagram

@fashionnova fashinovapartner

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

Tommie’s side view is bananas too. She posted this photo earlier this month and her back to booty angle is almost 90 degrees. According to rumors from before the quarantine, Tommy is reportedly dating Pierre “Pee” Thomas these days. Interesting glow up she’s having.

View this post on Instagram

Grocery Run 💃🏾

A post shared by Tommie (@tommiee_) on

Here’s a reminder of what Tommie used to look like.

 

Do YOU think this version of Tommie is knifed up or nah?

