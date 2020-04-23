What Was He Thinking? A Reminder That Kia Proctor Is Too Damn Fine To Be Dealing With Cam Newton’s Dirty Dogging

Shakia Proctor has been all over the news all 2020. This is in large part due to the deterioration of her marriage with Cam Newton. We knew they were getting close to a split after many years together. She is the mother of four of his kids and they seemed destined for a forever love. That didn’t quite pan out.

Rumors are spreading that the reason they split is Cam’s extramarital affair with none other than online model La Reina Shaw. Shaw is a baddie with the Kardashian starter kit body and face. The split between Cam and Kia has sparked some pretty nasty custody and legal battles, but they’ve also sparked some fantastic thirst traps from Proctor.

In short: Cam might be a whole entire fool for doing this baddie like this.

Hit the flip and see some of Kia’s most delectable traps and learn a bit about her.