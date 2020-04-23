BETCovidRelief: Jhene Aiko, H.E.R., Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri & More Perform During Star-Studded Special

The #BETCovidRelief special happened last night and it was a star-studded mix of entertainment, melanin magic, and critical educational and financial resources.

Virtually hosted by Regina Hall, Kelly Rowland, Terrence J, and Anthony Anderson, the “Saving Our Selves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” broadcast fundraiser brought out Black Hollywood’s top talent ranging from Halle Berry, Usher, John Legend, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri to Charlie Wilson, D-Nice, Ciara, and Tiffany Haddish.

During the special, hilarity ensued when Regina Hall checked in with Morris Chestnut and used a photo of them at the BET awards—with Morris’ face scribbled out.

“I wanted a current photo so people could see me glammed up, is that a problem?” said Regina.”Good for me that I haven’t changed.”

LOL, hilarious.

Not only that, but several stars also performed and provided virtual entertainment to viewers safely social distancing at home. Soul songstresses Jhene Aiko and H.E.R. turned TVs nationwide into heart-eyed goo with their performance of “B.S.”…

and John Legend brought the “love, peace and souuuuuuul” with a “Soul Train” inspired performance of “Bigger Love” complete with an afro and dancers doing a virtual Soul train line.

This special was a GOOD time.

Did YOU watch BET’s Saving Our Selves COVID 19 Relief Effort???? See more standouts of the night on the flip.