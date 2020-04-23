So Sad: Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Don Reed Passes Away After Battling Coronavirus

Coronavirus doesn’t give a single f**k about who you are, who you’re related to, or what you do for a living.

We’ve seen actors, athletes, doctors, school teachers, cops, factory workers, musicians, and politicians all have to face the viral violence of COVID-19.

Today, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to social media to announce that her oldest brother, Don Reed, had just died from coronavirus.

My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from coronavirus on Tuesday evening. He joined the Air Force at 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years off and on in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader. https://t.co/b8m0xKzAmM — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

What made him extra special was his smile—quick and crooked, it always seemed to generate its own light, one that lit up everyone around him. pic.twitter.com/SFMOaBVCN3 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

I’m grateful to the nurses and frontline staff who took care of him, but it’s hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say “I love you” one more time—and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close. I'll miss you dearly my brother. pic.twitter.com/oOG6HArEL6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 23, 2020

This virus is going to haunt people for a very long time. Not just those who become sick and recover, but also the families and friends who will continue to lose loved ones. It almost a guarantee that by the there is a SAFE vaccine developed, we all know someone personally who has died or became sick.

Prayers up for Elizabeth Warren’s family and rest in peace to her brother.