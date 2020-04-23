Elizabeth Warren reveals her oldest brother Don Reed has died from COVID-19

So Sad: Elizabeth Warren’s Oldest Brother Don Reed Passes Away After Battling Coronavirus

- By Bossip Staff

US-POLITICS-VOTE

Source: JEFF KOWALSKY / Getty

Coronavirus doesn’t give a single f**k about who you are, who you’re related to, or what you do for a living.

We’ve seen actors, athletes, doctors, school teachers, cops, factory workers, musicians, and politicians all have to face the viral violence of COVID-19.

Today, Senator Elizabeth Warren took to social media to announce that her oldest brother, Don Reed, had just died from coronavirus.

This virus is going to haunt people for a very long time. Not just those who become sick and recover, but also the families and friends who will continue to lose loved ones. It almost a guarantee that by the there is a SAFE vaccine developed, we all know someone personally who has died or became sick.

Prayers up for Elizabeth Warren’s family and rest in peace to her brother.

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Your Information, In White Folks News, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.